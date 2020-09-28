Regional News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Over 400 residents in Upper East region protest over their missing names in voter’s register

The residents were unable to verify their details in the register. File photo

Residents of Kologu-Zuo in the Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East region on Sunday embarked on a demonstration to register their displeasure with the Electoral Commission over the just-ended voter exhibition exercise.



According to the residents, some polling station were not furnished with the provisional register. The development resulted in many of the residents unable to verify their details in the register.



They have also accused the EC in the district of attempting to disenfranchise them.



“We came out in our numbers to verify if our names are in the register only to be told that our register is not ready. When asked why they said they will come with our register when we asked when they cannot tell us when. The EC officer confirmed our register will come very soon.



“In any case, about 423 registrants at that particular centre, not even a single name was captured on the list, they came with an empty sheet,” one of the demonstrators told Starr News.



The Voter’s exhibition exercise ended Sunday, September 27.



Last week, NDC flagbearer warned his party will not accept the results of a flawed election following anomalies with the register.



Addressing the nation on Thursday, September 24, John Dramani Mahama noted “we in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process, even now we are committed to doing so. But we will not accept the result of a flawed election.”



He went on “we will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civic responsibility and allow the EC, whether it intends to or sheer incompetence to usurp the peoples mandate in the December 7 polls.”



“We want to see fairness, transparency, and integrity in the process leading up to the elections. The EC will take responsibility and act in good faith to resolve them,” he added.





