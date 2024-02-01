Over 40 sitting NPP MPs losing their seats is very worrying - Ayeh-Paye

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye has expressed worry over the number of sitting Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party who lost their seats in the party's parliamentary election held over the weekend.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) conducted its primary on Saturday, January 27 to elect parliamentary candidates at constituencies with sitting MPs.



At the end of the election, there were some shocking results with some sitting Members of Parliament such as lawyer Adwoa Safo of Dome-Kwabenya and Freda Prempeh, Tano North, among others failing to retain their seats.



Over 20 incumbent MPs were not re-elected to represent their constituencies in Parliament.



This number adds to the 18 sitting Members of Parliament including Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, who declined to contest their seats again.



Forming the next Parliament, more than 40 NPP MPs will no longer be in Parliament.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Hon. Ayeh-Paye, who lost this year's parliamentary elections after coming back to contest Ayensuano seat, called on the party to put their things in order to avoid future exits which, to him, will not augur well for the party.



He noted that losing over 40 experienced MPs is no good news, especially when it is not guaranteed that those sitting Parliamentarians who retained their seats will win during the December 7 polls.



"From experience I have acquired in Parliament, I don't think it will help us in our next Parliament. So, let's put things in order to avoid future exits", he cautioned.



