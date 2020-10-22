General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Over 4,000 ‘galamseyers’ trained to start operations again

File Photo [Galamsey site]

About 4,500 small-scale miners who were trained at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) have resumed operations under proper supervision and regulation by the government, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has revealed.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 21, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh explained that in order to make small-scale mining more efficient, the Ministry to date conducted training on responsible mining practices for 4,500 small-scale miners at UMaT.



“These trained miners now operate within approved guidelines. To ensure proper supervision of these trained miners, the Ministry has created additional mining offices in the country,” he added.



“These include one regional, four district and eight satellite new offices.To give locals the opportunity to participate in mining in a well-structured way, the Government is implementing the Community Mining Programme/Scheme by encouraging locals living in mining communities to undertake sustainable small scale mining under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



“The thrust of this policy is to create jobs and improve livelihoods in mining communities. It is also to control environmental degradation that has been associated with illegal mining over decades.



“I am happy to inform you that so far 14 mining schemes have officially been launched to operate, effective June 2020 in the following communities: Nsiana, in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region; Tinga in the Bole District of the Savannah Region; Memiriwa in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region; Ayaase in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region; Wioso in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region; Adomanu in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region;



“Aketekyieso in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region; Egila/Gwira in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region; Akango/Duala in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region; Aboso in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipal of the Western Region; Bekwai in the Bekwai Municipal of the Ashanti Region; Adinkwaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region; Subriso in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region; and Awiebo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



“The good news about Community Mining is that it is going to generate over 126,000 jobs.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.