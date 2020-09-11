Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Over 300 Assemblymen endorse Mahama over manifesto promise

Some assembly members in Ashanti region

Over 300 assembly members in Ashanti region have endorsed the NDC’s 2020 manifesto which promises to pay monthly salary to elected members across the country.



According to the elected assembly members, payment of monthly allowances to them will deal with corruption in the local government system and also promote check and balance and proper accountability without fear or favour.



The Assembly members, while addressing a news conference in response to the NDC’s Manifesto, dubbed “The People’s Manifesto” in Kumasi, disclosed that majority of their members have aligned themselves to District Chief Executives (DCE) and technocrats for survival.



Assembly member for Asempanaye Electoral Area, Emmanuel Kobi-Tumfour while addressing the media said the NDC’s manifesto is full of hope to address the major challenges facing assembly members across the country.



“Now most of the assembly members in the rural districts do not often attend assembly meeting because of lack of transportation. We only survive on sitting allowance which payment in some districts is problematic. Therefore we the assembly members across the Ashanti region fully endorse the NDC’s manifesto. We will like to thank former President John Dramani Mahama for thinking about us”.



He added “We believe that the payment of monthly allowance or allowance to us assembly members will provide us with the needed financial support to discharge our functions satisfactorily. The allowance to some extent could eschew some of us assembly members from seeking petty offers or falling for petty favours from the executives of the assemblies and thereby compromise our authority to demand accountability.



“It will also serve as recognition of our efforts which will motivate and energise us to work harder to deepen our decentralization system. Therefore we welcome the policy as contained in the manifesto of the NDC with joy and enthusiasm and pray fervently for its realization’’



Emmanuel Kobi-Tumfour, however, urged his colleague assembly members in the region to ensure their electoral area electorate vote for the John and Jane ticket to govern the country for their collective good.



“Please after this press conference let’s go all out and campaign for the return of former president John Dramani Mahama to government. When he was vice president under the late Mills administration he gave us motor bikes. He has done it before so therefore we have no reason not to work for his return,” he stressed.



The assembly member again welcomed the promise of the party to increase the district assemblies common found if elected from 5 -7.5 percent if they win the election.



“We also appreciate the decision of the NDC government to increase the district common fund from 5% to 7.5% since that will increase resources to the assembly for the benefit of the electoral areas. Once again, we commend Mr. Mahama for his foresight and wish him best of luck in the upcoming elections since the realization of our long-cherished dream of earning salary is now tied to the victory of NDC,” he said.





