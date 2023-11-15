Over 24,000 school children to be dewormed in Obuasi East

Health News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Obuasi East District Health Directorate is expected to deworm more than 24,000 schoolchildren in the district as part of a comprehensive nationwide deworming exercise in schools.



The Chief Executive, Faustina Amissah joined officials of the District Health and Education Directorates of the Obuasi East District to administer Praziquantel (600mg) and Albendazole (400mg) dosage to each child at the St Joseph School, Wawase based on their height.



The Obuasi East District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East Constituency, Patrick Boakye Yiadom supported the exercise by donating a sachet of water for each child.



The campaign, aimed at promoting the well-being of schoolchildren, targets parasitic infections that can affect their growth and overall health. The medicines will be administered under strict supervision of teachers to the children at their respective schools with assistance from local health workers



Faustina Amisah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East encouraged

active participation from the students, urging parents to support and engage their wards in the deworming exercise.



She again emphasized the interconnectedness of community health. She said such programs do not only contribute to individual well-being but also create a healthier, more resilient society.



The DCE concluded by expressing gratitude to all those involved, underscoring the significance of working together to ensure the success of programs that directly impact the well-being of the communities.



Health professionals who were on hand to administer the drugs to the children stressed the importance of preventive measures to safeguard against

parasitic infections. The campaign also included educational sessions to raise awareness among students, teachers, and parents about the significance of regular deworming in maintaining optimal health.



The District Disease Control officer, Solomon Aduhene expressed the Directorate's commitment to extending the deworming program to various schools across the district, stating the need for a collective effort to promote the health and well-being of schoolchildren.



"The initiative aligns with the government's broader healthcare goals, particularly in addressing preventable diseases and improving overall public health", he said.



He also said the primary objective of the initiative is to administer deworming medication to all school children, ranging from Kindergarten 1 to Junior High School 3.



The goal is to enhance the health of school-age children, specifically addressing cases of anemia. The prescribed medications, praziquantel for combating schistosomiasis and albendazole for addressing various worm infections, are intended to mitigate anemia and malnutrition among the targeted demographic. The administration of these drugs, he said, is strategically aimed at minimizing anemia cases in children.



The District Director of Education, Kwabena Owusu Nketia, highlighted the importance of annual deworming as a critical practice for both students and individuals, emphasizing that many diseases originate from worm infections.



Stressing the often overlooked nature of this area, particularly in parental priorities, he mentioned the government's initiative seeks to engage every student in Obuasi East.



"This comprehensive approach covers all 26 primary schools and 20 kindergarten schools, with a specific focus on KG 2 and 19 primary schools, excluding private institutions", he said.



He also underscored the anticipated positive outcome: ensuring every child undergoes deworming, emphasizing the crucial role of this health intervention.