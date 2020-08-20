General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Over 200 fires recorded in 7 months

No casualties were recorded in the disasters

Over 200 fire outbreaks have been recorded within seven months (January-July) in the Ashanti region alone this year.



The figure is higher as compared to last year's 195 cases recorded within the same period.



Five lives were lost within the period as compared to last year's six deaths.



Regional Fire Public Relations Officer, DOIII Desmond Ackah, told Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, that majority of the fires were domestic followed by bush and commercial.



He said fire safety education has been intensified as their team is moving around communities in the region with robust fire education.



Meanwhile, investigations have commenced into Wednesday's evening fire that swept through some makeshifts at Kaase Fari in the Asokwa Municipality of the region.



DOIII Ackah said 30 of the makeshifts were burnt as property amounting to thousands of Ghana cedis were lost.



No casualties were recorded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.