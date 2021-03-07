General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Over 200 coronavirus deaths in 30 days as Ghana’s fatalities reach 640

Despite a decrease in the active cases of coronavirus, the death rate seems to be rising by each update from the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service.



In the last 30 days, approximately 207 deaths have been recorded.



As of Thursday, February 4, the number of deaths was 433.



But in the latest update by the Service, the deaths are 640 as at Wednesday, March 3.



Between the same period, the active cases have reduced from 5,786 to 4,833.



With additional 350 new cases, Ghana’s cumulative cases stand at 86,092 with 80,619 recoveries-cum-discharges.



Sixty-six patients are in critical conditions while 24 are in severe conditions.



The infections in the country are expected to slow with the commencement of the mass vaccination on Tuesday, March 2.



So far, 650,000 AstraZeneca vaccines have been received by the country to inoculate the citizenry against the viral disease.



