Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: King Edward Ambrose Addo, Contributor

Over 200 NDC members defect to NPP at Effiduase Asokore

A group of National Democratic Congress supporters in Effiduase Asokore Zongo in the Ashanti Region have ditched their party, for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former NDC stalwarts, numbering over 200, announced their defection at a press conference in the constituency, today, October 27, 2020.



The group noted that their defection to the NPP was compelled by the good policies of the Akufo-Addo government, especially the flagship Free Senior High School policy among other developmental projects in their constituency which was lobbied by their Member of Parliament, Dr Ayew Afriyie.



The group also vowed to ensure that the President Nana Addo wins massively in their constituency as well as maintaining their MP with an overwhelming victory.

