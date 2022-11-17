Over 20 health and tech leaders to meet in Accra

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

More than 20 leaders in health and technology including Nigeria’s doctor, Rotimi Jaiyesimi will be in Accra for the Leaders in Health and Tech Hybrid Conference 2022.



The event which is gradually becoming a mainstay in the health and tech space is aimed at promoting medical tourism across the African continent by using various tried and tested healthcare-oriented information systems that can enhance patient care and safety.



It is also an avenue to connect Global health systems with the education, innovation, and collaboration needed to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere, especially in Africa.



The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar will be a guest speaker on the first day.



Each year, MHM Health Consultancy Ltd (UK & Ghana) invites international healthcare professionals, partners, thought leaders, career leaders, patients, community champions, and clinical researchers to create a unique and unchartered opportunity for global shared learning, quality Improvements, network and to experience the full potential of an international clinical hub Ghana would be one of our host nation.



The Nursing and Midwifery Council and Medical & Dental Council of Ghana are also scheduled to attend on both days.



Aside from the main event, there will be seminars, lectures, debates, peer engagement and knowledge acquisition on current progress in healthcare technologies.



A theme will also commit support and partnerships for sustainable business development.