Over 20 NPP members in Salaga defect to NDC

The NDC held a short ceremony to welcome the NPP defectors

On Tuesday, September, 29, 2020, a group of over 20 New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in Makango, a community in the Salaga South Constituency, defected to join the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to sources within the NDC, the Deputy Northern Treasurer of the opposition party, John Kpeli, played a key role in getting the NPP members to defect.



The source told GhanaWeb that the NPP supporters defected because of what they say is the myriad of the failed promises of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in their constituency and the Savanna Region in general.



“These defected individuals have been members of the NPP since the era of Hon Boniface Sadique,” the source further told GhanaWeb.



At an event to welcome them, the deputy Northern Regional Treasurer of the NDC, John Kpeli assured them of the NDC’s commitment to develop the Savanna Region.



He listed the numerous developmental projects of the NDC, under the party’s flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama, in the Savanna Region and Salaga South Constituency.



He said the 2020 manifesto promises of the NDC will be fulfilled to the letter and reassured the defectors of their fair share in the new Ghana that is going to be built under the next NDC government.



The defectors promised to fully activate a house-to-house campaign for John Dramani Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah as President and MP respectively.







The team that welcomed and inaugurated the new members was led by Deputy Northern Regional Treasurer, John Kpeli and supported by Malik Basintale, Savannah Regional communications officer, Alhaji Inusah Mahama, Savannah Regional youth Organiser, Believer Lekpalimor, Deputy Northern Regional Youth Organiser and Abdul Jalil, Deputy Communication.





