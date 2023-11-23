Over 20 Land Cruisers, Range Rover, others: Watch Asantehene’s grand departure for Berekumhene’s funeral

Regional News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The final funeral rites of the late paramount chief of Berekum Traditional Area (Berekummanhene), in the Bono Region, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, continue today, Thursday, November 23, 2023.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to attend the burial ceremony of the late paramount chief, which is slated for Thursday, as the overlord and the kingmaker of the Berekum Traditional Area, which forms part of Asanteman even though the area is in Bono Region.



A video shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio showed the moment the overlord of the Ashanti land and his entourage left the Manhyia Palace for Berekum.



The video showed the Otumfuo’s convey which was made up of at least 30 vehicles including at least 20 Toyota Land Cruisers, one Range Rover and two Toyota Tundra.



The convoy was led by at least three police motor riders and other police vehicles.



Before the Asantehene’s personal convoy moved, over 10 buses VIP buses had left the palace for Berekum.



Meanwhile, a Sunyani High Court has reportedly issued an injunction preventing the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggest that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Watch videos fo the departure below:





Buses pull away carrying heartfelt condolences as Asanteman heads to Berekummanhene's final farewell. #opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/vPfabDeKOO — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 23, 2023

Entourage in Motion! Buses ready to carry Asanteman joining Otumfuo to Berekummanhene's funeral.#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/faBbYErz73 — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 23, 2023

BAI/OGB