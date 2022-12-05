Over 20,900 persons are living with HIV in Volta Region - Aids Commission

Regional News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Aids Commission has said it is estimated that a total of 20,949 persons are living with HIV in the Volta region and out of which only fifty-five percent of patients are on life-saving drugs.



World HIV/AIDS day was observed in Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the region on Friday, December 2, 2022, where the regional Director of the Commission, Mary Anyormisi mentioned this.



According to her, the data was collected two years ago (2020) and out of the total number of such persons "Only 11,338 of the estimated number are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment in the region".



She further noted that "2 out 100 persons in the region are living with HIV, and the region recorded 1,013 new infections of all ages within the period (2020)".



Ms. Anyormisi, however, urged residents in the region to be bold to check their status and also observe safety measures in order not to get infected, meanwhile "If nothing is done and it continues with this alarming rate by 2030 instead of ending it as the global target, we'll rather have 9,117 more cases," she said.



At the event was the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa who said HIV and AIDS is one of the "key health challenges facing the region".



The day was observed alongside National Farmer's day and for the regional Minister "As we celebrate our farmers, let us be reminded that HIV/AIDS is real and with our collective effort, we can reduce the infection rate, provide support systems for those living with and affected by HIV. Let us all become ambassadors providing the needed public education on HIV and its prevention."



The Aids Commission on the same day organised a quiz competition for some second-cycle schools in southern Volta on the menace and awarded schools that performed well.



The quiz was based on the impact of HIV in society and ways of prevention.