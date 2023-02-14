Over 2,800 persons at Ngleshie-Amanfrom get free enrollment onto NHIS

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

The Senyo Tsagli Foundation, as part of its community medical service outreach, organised a free health screening and health insurance registration for residents within Ngleshie-Amanfrom and its environs in the Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom Constituency.



The exercise was well patronized by over 4,000 participants.



Additionally, over 2,800 persons were successfully enrolled onto the National Health Insurance scheme, free of charge. Existing beneficiaries of the Health Insurance Scheme also had their cards renewed, free of charge.



The SENYO Tsagli foundation is committed to providing communities with access to life's basic needs including healthcare, quality education, community development and other basic human needs at no cost.



The Foundation is overwhelmed with the turnout and successful outcome of the screening and enrollment program. We therefore wish to extend our profound gratitude to all NDC constituency executives in Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom for helping with the mobilization and coordination of the entire program.



We also acknowledge the support of the chiefs and people of Ngleshie-Amanfrom, our dedicated team of seasoned medical experts, and all who partook in this important event.



