Over 160 women contesting with 2,530 men in the upcoming district assembly elections in ER

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: GNA

One hundred and sixty women representing (6.12%) have filed to contest with 2,530 men representing (93.88%) in the upcoming district assembly elections in the various municipalities and districts in the Eastern Region.



Statistics obtained from the Eastern Region Office of the Electoral Commission (EC), indicate that the Kwahu-west district had the highest number of 10 Women contesting out of 94, followed by New-Juaben South with nine women out of 98 contesting.



Abuakwa South and Asuogyaman districts have eight women each contesting out of 99 and 106 respectively, followed by Fanteakwa South and Lower-Manya Krobo, which have one woman each contesting out of 63 and 118 contestants while in Abuakwa North no woman is contesting, all 51 contestants are men.



The statistics showed that in all the 33 municipalities and districts, women contesting recorded very low numbers as compared to their male counterparts with an average percentage ranging from zero to four percent.



In the Unit Committee elections, 1,395 females (20.82%) out of 6,701 have filed to contest at that level, with Nsawam-Adoagyiri having the highest figure of 247 Women, followed by Kwahu-South 192, Lower-Manya Krobo 185.



Birim South and Abuakwa North had the lowest number of four and seven women respectively contesting for the unit committees.