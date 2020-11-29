Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Over 150 Rastafarians root for NPP

Members of the Rastafarians Unification Center

A group of Rastafarians, numbering over 150, have thrown their support behind the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next month’s general elections.



The group which goes by the name Rastafarians Unification Center, says the members believe the NPP government has done enough to merit a second term.



Leader of the group, Nana Antwi Bosiako, also known as Ras Binghi, speaking on Akoma FM‘s reggae show ‘Abibinsroma’ told host Obibinii Akohene that “we are part of the citizens of this country and whatever goes on affects us, so we won’t sit on the fence. We are rather overwhelmed by the performance of the NPP.”



The group further explained that “though it is uncharacteristic of Rastafarians to indulge in partisan politics, we want to add our voice to the countless people who are chanting for the ruling party to be retained”.



They want all their members from across the country to reason with their decision and cast their votes on December 7 for the NPP to retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.