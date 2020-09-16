Politics of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Over 120 NDC members join NPP in Mpraeso constituency

Over 120 executives and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Mpraeso constituency, of the Eastern Region, over the weekend defected and joined the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their decision followed what they described as “an unprecedented development in Mpraeso Constituency and the country by the Akufo-Addo led government.”



The group said the successes of “the excellent and competent leadership” of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had informed their decision to join the NPP.



They said policies and programmes such as the Free Senior High School, Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO), Planting for Foods and Jobs, among others, have had a tremendous impact in their lives and that of their families, saying “through a policy like the Free SHS our younger siblings have been able to access education in prestigious schools.”



They further noted that the government’s flagship programmes have brought tremendous relief to the people of this country and those in the constituency.



Infrastructural development



The group, led by Isaac Awuah Mensah, a former communications officer of the NDC and Assembly Member for Atibie Electoral Area, said the government has also provided infrastructural projects in the constituency, including the upgrading and retooling of Kwahu Government Hospital, Atibie.



They commended government for the construction of the road from Fodoa, Besease, Praso no. 1, Praso 2, through Mframa to Dwerebease; water system powered by a solar panel at Bepong Clinic and Kwasi Fori, in Mpraeso; and the town roads in Asakraka, Obo, Mpraeso and Obomeng.



“We strongly believe that what this government has achieved within its first term deserve commendation and support. This is the reason why we have decided to join the NPP so that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President extraordinaire, will continue his good works,” Mr Awuah Mensah said.



He assured the parliamentary candidate of NPP, Davis Opoku Ansah (aka OPK), and the NPP constituency executives that they would work hard to support the party to win 95 per cent of the votes in the December 7, 2020 election.

