Over 11,973 voters registered in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal area has so far recorded 11,973 registered persons in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise.



The figure include; the registration of students in Senior High Schools in the Municipality.



Mr David Oppong-Kyekyeku, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission disclosed who this to the Ghana News Agency gave the assurance that he would continue to brief the media about the registration exercise.



He advised all people who go to the registration centres to abide by all the safety health protocols to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



The Nsawam District Police Commander, Suprintendent Marian Osei-Adu Owusu advised the security personnel at the various registration centres to be professional and ensure that the registration exercise in the municipality ended peacefully.



She directed the security personnel to ensure that all prospective registrants wore face masks at various centres.





