Over 100 MPs being coerced to accompany Bawumia to Akwasidae Festival - Alan's Spokesperson alleges

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team and a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has accused some members of the leadership of parliament for trying to coerce some Members of Parliament to follow Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Akwasidae Festival in the Ashanti region.



According to him, though some members of parliament are reluctant to attend the Festival, the leadership of parliament are forcing them to attend.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he added that they have received calls from some of the MPs about the sinister move of the leadership of parliament especially the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh.



"How come MPs have been involved in someones campaign? We have a hung parliament so they are supposed to focus on parliamentary work but why have they been involved in a presidential campaign and being dragged here and there . . . they are being called and threatened and other stuff," Yaw Buaben Asamoa alleged.



"Akwasidae is coming and you will see it, I have been told about 100 MPs are going to follow Vice President to Akwasidae," he told Kwame Nkrumah, host of the show.



"Ask Annoh Dompreh (Majority Chief Whip) who is writing names of the MPs who are going to Kumasi to show that Veep has the maximum support of parliamentarians. . . the MPs are tired!" he added.



