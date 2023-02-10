Over 100 Individuals, organizations to benefit from an innovative dual professional development Course

Regional News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: Frank Owusu

Over one hundred individuals, businesses, and organizations are set to benefit from a complete course in digital marketing and advanced communication with four tracks launched by the Institute for Digital Marketing and Communication Ghana, IDMC Ghana, a top provider of digital professional development courses.



This innovative course is created to assist people and organizations in enhancing their communication methods and digital marketing abilities in today's quickly evolving digital environment.



This two-week course will cover a wide range of topics, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, email marketing, content creation & marketing, digital marketing strategy and campaigns, Language and Effective Communication, Presentation Skills, Crisis Communication, and advanced communication techniques. The curriculum is tailored to meet the needs of both beginner and advanced digital marketers, and participants will gain a deep understanding of the latest digital marketing trends and tools.



The dual certificate is an ideal opportunity for professionals to learn and earn skills and certificates in Digital Marketing and Advanced Communication as well as an extra certificate in any of the four elective tracks namely: Public Relations Strategy; Political Marketing Communication; Social Marketing and Development Communication; and Corporate Brand Communication.



The course will be taught by a team of experienced digital marketing professionals and communication experts, such as Dr. Modestus Fosu, Dr. Ebenezer Malcalm, Dr. Lawrencia Agyepong, Dr. James K. Asante, Ken Awuku Esq., Benjamin Alpha Aidoo, Noel Nutsugah, Paulina Kuranchie, Lana Ghandour and Martin Thompson Ntem.



The facilitators will provide hands-on training and real-world case studies to help participants understand the practical applications of digital marketing and advanced communication. The facilitators will also be available for one-on-one sessions to provide personalized support and guidance to each participant after the training.



"We are thrilled to offer this exciting and innovative course to the public," said Martin Thomspon Ntem, Director of Training and Innovation at the Institute for Digital Marketing and Communication Ghana. "Digital marketing and advanced communication skills are crucial in today's competitive business environment, and we are confident that this dual certificate course will provide participants with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed."



The two-week course commences on Monday, February 27 to Saturday, March 11, 2023. It has been designed to be taken virtually in the evenings and with the last day being both virtual and in-person at the Ghana Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT.



“Early bird registration is now open and spaces are limited, so interested individuals and businesses are encouraged to register on our website as soon as possible.” Martin added.