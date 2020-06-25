General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Over 10 million Ghanaians don't have proper accomodation - Housing Minister

The Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea has revealed that over 10 million Ghanaians don’t have a better place of accommodation.



According to him, having access to decent and affordable housing unit is a major challenge in Ghana which he says there is a huge housing deficit of 2 million units.



He was speaking at the Meet the Press series of the Information Ministry to update Ghanaian’s on work done by the ministry which was held in Accra.



The MP for Abuakwa South stressed that "The government of President Akuffo Addo has identified problems at hands and is putting in all efforts to ensure that these challenges with housing and the deficit are completely solved as soon as possible.’’



Mr Atta Akyea added that "Government is, therefore, make securing funds for the completion of all abandoned housing projects that were begun by successive governments.’’



Mr Atta Akyea also touted the government achievements made so far as he says despite the coronavirus pandemic, government has shown massive commitment towards improving all sectors of the water and Housing sectors as he has providing affordable housing for Ghanaians is Government’s priority.





