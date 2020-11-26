Regional News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: GNA

Over 1,700 people to take part in special voting in Western North Region

A total of One Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty-Seven (1,700) people from the Western North Region will take part in this year’s special voting slated for December 1.



Mr Godwin Tawiah Okley, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sefwi-Waiwso said 176 would be voting in the Aowin district, 119 in Suaman and 238 in the Bibiani- Anwhiaso- Bekwai District.



According to him, 454 would be voting at the Sefwi-Waiwso District, 293 in Akontombra, 94 in Bodi, and 233 in the Juabeso District.



The rest are; nine from the Regional Electoral Commission Office,134 in Bia West and 16 from the Bia East District.



Mr Okley said the voting would take place at nine centers within the Region.

