Over 1,200 NDC delegates set to elect Ashanti regional executives

Politics of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 1,200 delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would Sunday, November 13, 2022 gather at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to elect new regional executives.



The delegate conference would see 62 candidates contest for various regional executive positions in the high-votes bank of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The contest to look out for is the regional chairman position which features the incumbent chairman, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, who is seeking a re-election, against three opponents including Chairman Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, a former NDC Ashanti regional chairman.



Although the delegate conference is to elect officers for the region, the election of a regional women’s organizer has been put on hold.



Speaking on behalf of the party, the deputy director of the NDC’s legal team, Baba Jamal explained that the party is yet to resolve some concerns that were raised by candidates and party members on the women’s organizer race.



According to Asaase News report, Baba Jamal said, “For Asawase, there were two opposing injunctions and we are consulting Accra to resolve this by tomorrow. Unfortunately, we don’t have the approved list from Accra for the women’s organizer elections. "



"When the committee did the accreditation, it should have brought their list but unfortunately, we don’t have that. So that election has been put on hold so that we can have the accredited list to run the elections,” he stated.



EAN/ESA