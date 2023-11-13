Over 1,000 constituents in Ahafo North receive free skills training under philanthropist gesture

Regional News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, a native of Tepa and a business consultant in Finance and Operations, has organised and sponsored a two-day skills training program for over 1,000 constituents of the Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti Region.



To furnish them on how to rely on and survive on daily livelihood, he is also of the firm conviction that the true wealth of a community lies in the economic growth of its people through education, vocation, and acquired skills.



The beneficiaries were taken through soap production, beads making, detergent production, baking and pastries, local drinks preparation, hair cream production, biodigester, snail and mushroom farming, among others.



The program was facilitated by experienced resource personnel and professional trainers.



The two-day free entrepreneurship training program which took place in November 2023 was designed to equip them with skills that will help them improve their livelihoods.



All 300 persons who opted for snail farming were provided with materials following the institution of a GH¢100,000 seed fund for the entire project.



In addition, every beneficiary received a certificate of participation from the benefactor.



Speaking to this reporter, the philanthropist, Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, said his gesture was borne out of the love and passion he had for eradicating the unemployment situation in the country, especially among those within his jurisdiction.



Thrilled by the confidence applied by beneficiaries on the skills acquired at the training programme, he also expressed joy over how the program had incredibly exposed the potential of most of the residents.



He noted that the experience was a transformational process which is not only going to empower the individuals but, enriched the entire community.



Fosu Frimpong who was happy about the impact of the skills training program so far expressed an intent to provide another opportunity for about 2,000 persons to be considered for the next training programme in November next year to empower the entire community through the annual free skills training and knowledge.



Some beneficiaries who spoke to this reporter thanked Mr. Frimpong for his continuous philanthropist gestures, adding that the amount of investments he injects into the program was an unprecedented one.



Background:



The commitment of the philanthropist to empowering the constituents started in June this year when about 350 farmers were mobilised for training in bookkeeping, pastries, detergents, and soap making to enable them to earn more to supplement their incomes from their farming activities.



Fifty of these people have been selected to access a total of GH¢50,000 to expand their trading activities.



The farmers among the beneficiaries were also educated on the need for the adoption of weedicides and pruning as best practices in agriculture.



Fifteen persons have been engaged in rice and maize farming on a large scale, fish farming, and vegetable (tomato and pepper) cultivation.



Fosu Frimpong indicated that the activities of the beneficiaries would be monitored and assessed for further assistance.