Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Kay Agbenyaga, Contributor

Outstanding Leadership Forum to launch event in Afadzato on December 16

The Afadzato community in the Volta Region

The Outstanding Leadership Forum (OLF), a leading platform on leadership development and democracy, in partnership with the Department of Fine Arts, University of Education Winneba (UEW), will on December 16, 2020, launch a transformational leadership event at Afadzato, in the Volta Region.



The event, with support from the Ghana Museums and Monument Board, is expected to last for four days, on the theme, “Decade of the black woman and black youth excellence”.



A statement issued and signed by Dr Godwin P. Davids, Executive Director of OLF and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event would be extended to major capitals in Africa.



It said there would be a launch of an exhibition of portrait artworks of Efua Nyarkoa, a Ghanaian lady from Anomabo, who was selected by portraying features of Black Women of excellence, beauty and honour through online submissions.



The statement said other artworks like beads and button portraits of the Iconic Winnie Mandela would also be launched and exhibited on the peak of Mount Afadzato during the event.



It said the exhibition would be done under the auspices of Art Capital Ghana, www.artcapitalghana.com and international art platform owned by Ghanaian neurosurgeon, Dr Andrews Nii Bonnie.



The statement said there would be a 50-kilometre walk from Golokwati in the Volta Region to Mount Afadzato by over 2000 youth, women and children, signifying a spiritual journey to transform and renew the spirit of Africa and black people everywhere.



It commended artworks of beads, veneer, wood pieces, textile pieces and buttons made by Dr Theophilus Kwesi Mensah, a lecturer in the Department of Fine Arts at UEW.

