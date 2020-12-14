Regional News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Outgoing MP for New Juaben South hands over five classroom blocks to GES

The projects were funded by his share of the MP’s common fund.

The outgoing Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah has handed over five modern Kindergarten classroom blocks to the New Juaben South Municipal Education Directorate.



The beneficiary Schools are Nsukwao M/A Basic School, Falayia Islamic School, Enyirede Agavenya R/C basic School, Nyamekrom Basic School while that of Simpoamiensa is expected to be completed in the next few months.



The facilities have washrooms/changing rooms, water closets and water storage, pipe-borne water, staff rooms and Borehole.



The KG classroom block is in fulfilment of Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah’s commitment to ensuring that all basic schools in the New Juaben South Municipality have KG facilities in line of national policy that included two years of pre-primary education (Kindergarten) as part of its constitutional commitment to Free and Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE).



These six public schools in New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region had no Kindergarten which discouraged parents enrolling their children in pre-primary education.



The outgoing Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Mark Assibey Yeboah, after identifying this challenge committed a huge chunk of his share of the MPs common fund to construct modern KG classroom block in every public school without KG Facility.



The New Juaben South Municipal Education Director Victor Degraft Etsison commended the MP stating that the root of education is pre-primary which is very critical to the development of cognitive skills, physical, mental and emotional growth of children.



He said the intervention by the MP provides equal opportunities for all children in the Municipality to access quality pre-primary education.



Meanwhile, Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah is constructing a six-unit classroom block at RIIS Presbyterian Basic School to expand its infrastructure to meet the increasing enrollment.



RIIS Presbyterian Basic School is one of the best basic schools in the Eastern Region performing better than even many private schools.

