Outgoing CDS thanks IGP Dampare, Police for 'historic' guard of honour parade

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The outgoing Chief of Defense Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama has expressed his gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare for the farewell guard of honor held for him at the Police headquarters on Tuesday January 30,2024.



In a farewell speech in which he thanked the various heads of the security agencies, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama noted the guard of honour held for him was historic and unprecedented in the annals of the country.



He charged the security services to maintain their collaborative efforts in the interest of peace and security of Ghana.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, in his welcome address, expressed profound appreciation for Vice Admiral Seth Amoama's over four decades of unwavering commitment to Ghana.



The IGP highlighted the collaborative spirit that defined the relationship between the Ghana Police Service and the Military under Vice Admiral Amoama's leadership.



In a series of heartfelt tributes and remarks, heads of other security services - the Director-General Prisons, Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir; Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius Kuunuor; Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi; and the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah took turns to extol Vice Admiral Seth Amoama for his exemplary dedication and collaborative support.



The security chiefs, in a unified gesture, presented a citation of honour to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, commending his outstanding leadership qualities and the unbreakable bond fostered among the various security agencies under his tenure.



NAY/OGB



