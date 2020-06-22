Politics of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Outcome of NPP’s primaries is an indication of their defeat - NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has predicted massive defeat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections following the outcome of the parliamentary primaries.



Addressing a press conference at the party’s 4th weekly media encounter, Sammy Gyamfi, the party’s National Communications officer said the party will be voted out of power on December 7, 2020, given the outcome of the just-ended parliamentary primaries by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“But for the undemocratic imposition of some Members of Parliament by the powers that be in the NPP, the situation would have been worse. In some 65 constituencies, they imposed some senior government officials on the people and ensured that there were no contests there so the people went unopposed. If that had not been done, we are very sure that about 60-70 percent of incumbent MPs would have lost their seats because they together with President Akufo-Addo have failed the people. That is why their own party supporters are beginning to speak against them,” Mr. Gyamfi said.



He added that “we in the NDC are not surprised by the turn of events because we know that President Akufo-Addo and his corrupt government have under-performed and are only making time for an overwhelming rejection by the Ghanaian electorates on December 7, 2020”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.