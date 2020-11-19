Politics of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: My News GH

'Our training in Bawku is to stay and fight' – Ayariga taunts ‘runaway’ Amidu

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has revealed that by their training from Bawku, they never run away from fights as it smacks of cowardice and wondered why Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu chose the latter.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he questioned who the Citizen Vigilante expects to fight corruption after quitting his office.



“It is unfortunate he’s left office under those circumstances. I ordinarily would not be commenting on that. I thought that our training in Bawku is to stay and fight and if he was put in there to fight and he was also committed to fight corruption, he would stay and fight. Who does he expect to stay in that office and fight corruption? As somebody from Bawku and as a father, we always take inspiration from him but looks like he has abandoned the fight,” he revealed.



The lawmaker who is in court with Mr Amidu over the procurement of an ambulance for the constituency and some other vehicles revealed that the matter is still pending in court, reasons he is careful with his commentary about the resignation of the man he described as a father.



“We are still in court,” he added.



Mr. Amidu argument is on MP’s importation of three Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles in 2017, partly funded by a loan facility guaranteed by Parliament and accessible for all MPs.



He claimed the MP was to pay duties of about GH¢36,000 but the MP paid just GH¢6,000.



But the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior suspects Martin Amidu is pursuing a personal vendetta against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central constituency.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.