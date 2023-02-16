Our top headlines: Ofori-Atta before parliament, Bawku crisis, pensioners win and other stories

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The news headlines for today have been dominated by the appearance of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta before Parliament to brief MPs on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).
His presentation has since elicited a wave of response from across the two sides of the House as from other stakeholders.
As well, pensioner bondholders maintained their news presence as was the Bawku chieftaincy issue with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo meeting relevant sector ministers over the matter.
In sports Christian Atsu remains missing, Ofori-Atta's appearance before lawmakers dominated the business page and Tonardo vs. Afia Schwarzenegger was topical in today's Entertainment news.
GhanaWeb presents the major news stories across our major news sections.
Our top picks are as follows:
1. LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta addresses parliament on debt exchange programme
2. Akufo-Addo meets security heads, others over new Bawku chief selection
3. Why did it take government this long to exempt us? – Pensioner Bondholders
4. Sam Okudzeto commends Sophia Akuffo for speaking out
5. Florence Bedford: The woman who has cooked for Ghana's MPs since 1993