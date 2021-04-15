Our services have decreased armed robbery cases - Land guard

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

A self-acclaimed land guard (name withheld) has disclosed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that their services are usually patronised by traditional leaders.



He indicated that these chiefs come to them to protect their lands against intruders.



He said the chiefs after employing their services agree to pay them an agreed amount.



The land guard, when asked why they attack people at the instruction of their paymasters said: ”we don’t do that and anyone who does that could be a member of the family that owns the land and have sold it to multiple owners”.



He said some of the family members sell the land to multiple parties, and when that happens, people are attacked and assaulted.



He asserted that land guards who assault people are not genuine work because there are people who do their work with applying physical assault.



According to him, without land guards, armed robbery cases would be increased.



He said the service has helped several people to have something to depend on and avoid engaging in lawlessness.



Per the new law, when one is found guilty of any land guard activity, there would be no option as a fine but the culprit would be imprisoned.



Parliament in 2019 passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences, Bill.



The Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 applies to a person who participates in the activities of a vigilante group that is associated, related, connected or affiliated to a political party; a person who acts as a land guard and a person who engages in other acts of vigilantism. It also seeks to disband political party vigilante groups within one month of its passage into law.



The need for the Vigilante Law is in fulfilment of a pledge by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the presentation of the February 2019 State of the Nation Address, to cause Parliament to enact legislation to deal with acts of vigilantism in the country.



It was occasioned by the bloody clash between National Security Operatives and Members of the National Democratic Congress on January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election.