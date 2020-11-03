General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Our security heads don't know what they're doing - Adam Bonaa

play videoAdam Bonaa, Security Expert

Security Expert Adam Bonaa has queried why the country has so many appointees in charge of security yet there's an increase in crime.



We have the National Security Ministry, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ministry of The Interior, Ambrose Dery, Ministry of Defence Dominic Nitiwul, BNI Director, National Security Coordinator yet our intelligence gathering is low.



"In all they are about ten," he counted.



The Ashanti Regional Police has arrested three suspects in connection with a daylight robbery attack at Alabar High Street in Kumasi.



According to reports, this attack is the third in the last two weeks in Kumasi.



Then an armed robbery attack on former Member of Parliament for Zebilla East constituency in the Upper East region, Cletus Avoka.



Prior to this was the murder of Ekow Kwansah Hayford, the late MP for Mfantseman Constituency who was also attacked by armed robbers.



Reacting to this on Neat FM's, 'Me Man Nti' programme, Adam Bonaa said, "Either these people they don't know what they are doing or there is something going on that outweighs their knowledge . . ."





