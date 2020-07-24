Politics of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Our security agencies are politically corrupted – Dr Kingsley Adjei

File photo: Some police personnel

Security Analyst and senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Kingsley Adjei, has expressed discontent over what he has described as a politically corrupt state of the country’s security agencies.



According to Mr Adjei, when a political party assumes power, all supporters of the party are given employment opportunities, including those in the security sectors.



He explained to GhanaWeb in an interview that these appointed party members, as a result of their political affiliation “now kowtow” to the wishes of the ruling party.



“The security agencies which are supposed to be intervening in this have been politicized. Look at the situation where when one party loses from the IGP to the District Commander, everybody is changed. So the perception is that, all those in the leadership positions of the security agencies are sympathizers or supporters of the party in power.”



He was speaking on the back of the shootout by the Special Development Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, at a registration Centre in Kasoa who is yet to face the consequences of her action.



The political analyst was of the view that because her party is in power, she is likely to go scot-free because there was a high likelihood that should she be dealt with by the police, an upper hand will call for her release.



“For instance if I did what Hawa Koomson did, or you did, you will be languishing in cells right now. But because she is in government, she goes with impunity, she is a minister, she is a parliamentarian, she belongs to the ruling party … so right now, if somebody slaps you from the ruling party and you take the person to the police, and the reason was because of an electoral banter or anything like that, the person will go scot free because a voice will come from the top to instruct the police to leave him,” he indicated.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.