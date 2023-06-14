Our roads have become impassable - Chiefs and residents of Have-Fiakpokorpe cry out

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: Japhet, Contributor

Residents of Have-Fiakpokorpe, a farming community in the Akatsi South Constituency, have raised the alarm over the deplorable conditions of their road, saying the situation is becoming increasingly unbearable.



Bumpy rides, deep potholes, and eroded portions are some of the defining features of the five-kilometer road, which connects Sremanu to Have and Wuxor Road in the Akatsi South Constituency.



The situation is greatly affecting the residents, leading to continued high post-harvest losses, the charging of exorbitant transport fares, and a decline in education and healthcare deliveries in the area.



This unfortunate revelation came to light at a communal labor jointly organised by Japhet Festus Gbede, the Chiefs, and the good people of Have Fiakpokorpe to help refill with gravel, the death-trapped potholes on the road.



Japhet Festus Gbede, one of the organisers of the communal labor, in an interaction with Cosmos Amen Posh Atikpo, the morning show host of Shine 96.9 FM, said the deteriorated road network is so unbearable and disturbing, hence the collective decision to help make it quite motorable and visible for the road users during the rainy season.



Consequently, he has appealed to the Volta regional minister and the NPP government to come to their aid by carrying out a wholesale rehabilitation of the roads to enhance the growth and development of the area.



Foster Wordi, the youth leader of the community, said they have had enough of playing on deplorable roads as he called on the government and the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to help fix the road networks in the area.



On his part, Gbede has applauded the people for their communal spirit.