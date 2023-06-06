Our people are killed unjustly – Fulani chiefs lament

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

The President of the Council of Fulani Chiefs, Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed Bingle has lamented the unwarranted injustices Fulanis in Ghana suffer.



Alhaji Iddrisu provided that between 2021 and 2022, more than 50 Fulanis have been killed without provocation.



The Fulani chieftain was speaking at a presser on violence between Fulanis and the Upper East residents in Accra on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



Mohammed Bingle in his address to the press said, “As recent as 2021, 2022, more than 50 of our people have been killed just like that without any provocation. It is rather an attack on us. Because I don’t know anywhere in the world where two people will commit a crime and then the whole community is held responsible.”



Alhaji Iddrisu added that attackers go as far as attacking children who have got nothing to do with the supposed crime.



“They will go and attack even a child of three years, two months who hasn’t got anything to do with that particular thing. This is too serious. And our people have just been made like rats,” he lamented.



The chief used the opportunity to call for international help and the intervention of the Ghana government to prevent such tragedies.



“We are only appealing to the international community, to the government of Ghana that we need your help. Because if anytime there is a slight misunderstanding, the whole community will be attacked, their houses will be burnt, their foodstuffs will be destroyed, and their animals will be killed.



“Quite recently in this bad weather, you see people just outside without any shelter. This is too bad,” Alhaji Bingle lamented.







