Our parents are tired of giving us chop money – Jobless nurses, midwives march for jobs

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) has taken to the streets of Tamale to protest their unemployment situation.



The group is directing its frustration towards the government and its agencies, particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Finance (MoF), for their failure to provide financial clearance and permanent employment to over 75,000 graduate nurses and midwives trained at various accredited public universities and training colleges.



Despite successfully passing their Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) licensing exams, these professionals remain unemployed.



They are urging the government to address the backlog of nurses and midwives from 2020, 2021, and 2022 who are awaiting postings to serve the country.



GUNMA highlights the disparity in treatment, noting that while qualified nurses and midwives remain unemployed, the government appears to prioritise the employment of unqualified individuals, such as senior high school graduates who undergo minimal training for healthcare roles.



Concerns over the NMC's role in ensuring the quality of nursing and midwifery training and practice are also raised.



The group emphasises the importance of addressing these issues promptly, stating that nurses should not endure lengthy waiting periods for postings or allowances.



They stress the critical role nurses play as the backbone of every country's healthcare system.