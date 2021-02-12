Politics of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Our own conduct feeds into the assertion that we are development agents - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs

play videoOsei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs

Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has explained that it is the conduct of he and his colleague MPs over the years that have contributed to the wrong impression among the public that they are development agents.



He explained that while Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives, are responsible for development in communities, they are not the ones who are voted for by the people.



He explained further that when Members of Parliament go round their constituencies to solicit votes, the residents present the current challenges they face in their localities with them, after which these MPS assure the people that when they are given the nod, they will bring solutions to those problems.



He added that this has unfortunately fueled the growing mindset that their jobs go beyond making laws, but primarily to do the work of development agents in their areas.



"MMDCEs responsible for development are not voted under the Universal Adult Suffrage but when MPs go to solicit votes, the people ask them if they have seen their challenges and then they agree that when they are voted for, they will help make it better especially when there is an incumbent of the area who is not doing that for them," he said.



"In any case, how much is the Common Fund. I appreciate the fact that it is increasing a bit but it is not much and that is the extent to which that fund helps but in terms of major developments, that amount does not help much," he added.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is being vetted by Parliament on his re-nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the position of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



