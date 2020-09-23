Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Our opponent is desperate to return to power and mismanage the economy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his opponent, John Dramani Mahama “is desperate to return to power to continue the agenda of mismanaging the economy to the suffering and despair of businesses, households and families”.



He added that John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by that will be jeopardizing the future of the children of Ghana who are enjoying free education from nursery, KG, basic and secondary school levels.



Akufo-Addo in a series of post on his Facebook timeline propagating the achievements of his administration so far as the country goes to the polls on December 7 indicated that “we cannot afford to let that happen”.



“We cannot, therefore, be complacent. We have to work hard for victory, regardless of the fact that one good term deserves another,” the post read on.



Ghanaians on election day will be choosing between the former President John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This year’s election is very crucial as the former President and NDC flagbearer is doing all that it can to get back to power in order to “correct the mistakes” that they did in which Ghanaians voted them out of government four years ago.



In view of this, both parties even though because of COVID-19 restrictions and ban on public gathering have found a way of meeting the electorates in order to sell their ideas to them.



The ruling NPP launched their manifesto dubbed “Leadership of service: protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for all” at the University of Cape Coast whereas the NDC also launched their manifesto dubbed “Jobs, prosperity and more; the people’s manifesto” at the University for Professional Studies, Accra.



The NPP’s manifesto the President in his post noted that he believes in “the programmes that we have drawn up in our Manifesto because they will continue the nation on the path of social and economic transformation, on which we have embarked. Indeed, they will lead to the transformation of Ghana to the benefit of all Ghanaians.”









