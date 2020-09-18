General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Our okada promise is from Ghanaians – Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has defended the party’s promise to make the okada business legal should they be voted into power.



Before drawing up their manifesto, the NDC embarked on a nation-wide exercise to solicit views from Ghanaians on what they expect from the government.



Asiedu Nketiah says the decriminalization of okada operations featured prominently in their discussions with Ghanaians hence the decision to capture it in their manifesto.



He insisted on Okay FM that by granting the wishes of those calling for the legalization of Okada, the NDC is showing that concerns of ordinary Ghanaians are considered and addressed.



“It helps a lot when you consult people before writing your manifesto. The people have told us what they need and we have added it to our plans. There are already cars in the system but Okada is thriving because it is affordable. The issue is about the affordability of the service” he said.



Vice President Mahumudu Bawumia has announced that instead of legalizing the ‘risky’ Okada business, the NPP will rather lease cars to the riders for them to conduct their business.



At the launch Volkswagon’s new assembled cars in Ghana, Bawumia proffered what he assumes to be a safer and better way of dealing with youth unemployment.



“I know that there’s been a recent discussion about Okada in Ghana, I think that in the context of what we are doing we will rather encourage the okada riders to come in and try to lease these vehicles so that they can run businesses. They need to graduate from this risky and less safe okada riding to a safer means of transportation. Their problem will be a lack of capital but if you bring in new leasing policies and we have our national ID cards with our digital addresses we can have a credit system working and give you an option other than this risky job.



He added: “You don’t want to finish driving school and then make a life in okada riding. You can have a better option and we’ll give you a better option. So, yes, we will not legalize Okada business. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians. We have had discussions but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative to okada riding. Let’s give them an opportunity to lease vehicles and pay over time.



But Asiedu Nketiah contends that the Vice President is not in touch with reality.



He stated that the okada business is thriving because people find it to be a faster and more affordable mode of transport.



“I know people who have sold their taxis for pragya. So if you say that you are going exchange okada with taxi, you are not doing anything because the taxis existed before people bought okada. There is a difference between a party that consults with people and a party that sits somewhere and draw up plans for people without considering their needs. The two are not the same," Mr. Nketiah.





