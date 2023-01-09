'Our nation is sinking too fast; we can’t continue in this direction' – Agyinasare laments

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has noted that “our nation is sinking too fast and we can’t continue in this direction”.



“Those of who gain political power must not use it as a means to amass wealth for yourselves and your loved ones”, the founder of Perez Chapel International admonished when hosted the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, on Sunday, 8 January 2023 for a thanksgiving service.



The public, Archbishop Agyinasare pointed out, “is concerned with the financial inducements and how money has replaced conscience in politics”.



