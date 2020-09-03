Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Our manifesto is without empty promises - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the party’s manifesto as a realistic and human-centered plan that has been carefully designed to rescue the nation and address the actual needs of Ghanaians.



According to her, the NDC manifesto, which is to be launched on September 7, is without “empty promises,” but well-tailored programmes to enable the citizenry to achieve their aspirations in a progressive and prosperous nation.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Bekwai as part of her campaign tour of the Western North region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained that the party has taken time to hold broad consultations across the country to ensure that all issues critical to Ghanaians have been covered by the manifesto.



“Developing a manifesto is not about gathering some 10 people in a room to write a document on what they think the people need. You end up with misplaced priorities and empty promises,” she continued.



“The question is, who are you doing it for, and what are the people saying are their actual needs and wants?”.



Giving a glimpse of the manifesto programme on education, for instance, she said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) would be enhanced with support from the $10billion “Big Push” agenda announced by President John Mahama to fast tract infrastructure development across key sectors of the economy, when the NDC returns to power.



That, she added, would make TVET more attractive and accessible to the youth so as to address youth unemployment in a proactive manner.



The plan for enhanced TVET, she explained, feeds into the objective of upgrading polytechnics to technical universities, as was envisaged under the previous NDC administration.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the chiefs and people of the area for the warm reception she was accorded, and urged them to vote for the NDC for meaningful national development.



She also called on all well-meaning Ghanaians desirous of a productive change in governance to vote for the NDC to rescue the country from further destruction.

