Sunday, 11 October 2020

Our manifesto has not been documented – Ivor Greenstreet

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Flagbearer, CPP

Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said that Ghanaians should not expect a documented form of the CPP’s manifesto as the party is adopting a new approach to announce its programmes and policies for Ghana.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he indicated that while their manifesto has been ready for some time now, it did not mean that it was documented.



He explains, “Our manifesto has been out there for quite some time. Our manifesto is divided into two. We have some summarized key areas and we also have various policies thematic areas. In an attempt to give clarity to the various thematic sectors, it is a revolving piece of work. It is not just a static document.



When I speak of our manifesto being completed, I don’t mean that there is some piece of document that says ‘a, b or c’. There are some thematic approaches about how we deal with agriculture, our thematic approach at how we will try and earn more from our resources. There are some thematic approach to how we will deal the economy and support for indigenous business. And these can be crystallized in different ways”.



In his submission, he suggested that the manifestos of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have not had any impact on the people. “Walk out of your office and ask anyone on the street what is in the NPP manifesto or the NDC manifesto and see the answer you will receive. The CPP believes in the greater economic independence. We have been witnesses to the monumental failure of governments”, he added.



About a month ago, flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet stated that the party was taking steps towards the outdooring of its manifesto ahead of the 2020 elections.

Ivor Greenstreet was very confident that the manifesto of the party will be launched. The flagbearer’s recent statement on the party’s manifesto seems to suggest however that the manifesto has been out there with little or no publicity on its outdooring.

