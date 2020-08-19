General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Our infrastructure projects provide value for money – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo government, has, apart from its pursuit of an inclusive infrastructure development for all, has also focused on delivering the best value for money for all of its projects.



During his presentation of the Akufo-Addo government’s infrastructure record on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia revealed staggering disparities in the value of similar projects undertaken by the erstwhile John Mahama government and current projects by the Akufo-Addo government.



In Dr. Bawumia’s comparative value for money analysis, the cost of projects undertaken by the Mahama government appear to be quiet outrageous.



For instance, the Vice President said while the NPP government is constructing four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges at a cost of $289m, the Mahama administration built the Kwame Nkrumah interchange alone at a cost of a staggering $260m.



For the Pokuase interchange, which is 75% complete, Dr. Bawumia explained that the loan agreement for the project was signed in November 2016 for a three-tier interchange, but the Akufo-Addo government renegotiated for a four-tier interchange without any increase in cost.



Another major interchange, which is part of the interchanges the NPP government is building in its first term, is the Tamale interchange.



The Tamale interchange, the first ever interchange in the Northern Sector of the country, is 44% complete and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2021.



Last week, Vice President Bawumia cut the sod for the construction of another three-tier interchange at Nungua barrier as part of the construction of the Accra-Tema beach road.



The Vice President has also announced that next month, a sod will be cut for the construction of an interchange at PTC in Takoradi.



Apart from the value for money comparison in the road sector, analysts have also raised eyebrows on disparities in the cost of hospitals the current government is building and those built under Mahama.



While the Akufo-Addo government recently cut sod for a 600-bed Eastern Regional hospital at a cost of €70m Euro, the Mahama government rehabilitated the Ridge at a cost of $220m.

