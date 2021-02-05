General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: GNA

Our health professionals equipped to handle cases at Akosombo International – VRA

The Volta River Authority (VRA), says its health professionals are adequately equipped to handle COVID-19 cases at the Akosombo International School, and called for calm.



A statement from the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the Authority on Friday, February 05, said, following the reopening of schools, COVID-19 screening had been ongoing for staff and students.



It said all who tested positive so far were stable and without symptoms, but in isolation for “further management and treatment by VRA Hospital Staff”.



The statement said parents of students were duly informed and urged staff and students to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.