Our generator tripped: Tema General Hospital explains 'darkness' video

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The management of Tema General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region has clarified the power outage experienced in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



In response to a circulating video on social media depicting the facility in darkness, the management issued a statement dated March 27, 2024, signed by Dr. Richard Anthony, the Medical Director.



The statement explained that the NICU is equipped with a dedicated generator, which experienced a tripping during the power outage.



However, the hospital's electricians promptly addressed the issue and restored power to the unit until the national grid supply was reinstated.



Assuring the general public of their commitment to patient care and safety, the statement emphasized the hospital's ongoing efforts to ensure the welfare of its patients.



The management's response serves to clarify the circumstances surrounding the power outage and reaffirms the hospital's dedication to providing quality healthcare services amidst unforeseen challenges.







