General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Our figures indicate Mahama is winning - Aseidu Nketia

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, says the figures collated by the party shows their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama is winning this year’s election.



According to Aseidu Nketia, the Electoral Commission (EC) said they will announce the results within 24 hours, but there are some regional offices where collation has not started at all.



“What has been happening between 5 pm yesterday and now such that this competent "EC” couldn’t have certified results of at least 100 constituencies as far as the presidential constituency is concerned”, Aseidu Nketia said.

