Our doors are open to all parties for engagement - GUTA

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has invited all political parties to engage with its members ahead of the 2024 elections, to solicit their views and concerns on issues affecting the trading sector.



In a statement issued on Monday, January 29, 2024, GUTA said that it has directed all its member associations nationwide to open their doors for constructive engagement with any political party that may approach them, especially for inputs into their manifestos.



GUTA said that this engagement will enable the political parties to share their visions with the association, as well as know the needs of the trading community and tell them how they will be able to meet those needs.



“As we are in election year (2024), the leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association has deemed it necessary to direct all its members associations nationwide to open their doors for constructive engagement with all political parties that may approach them, especially, for inputs into their manifestos,” part of the statement read.



GUTA urged the political parties to take advantage of this opportunity and to respect the views and opinions of the traders.



“This will enable the political parties to share their visions with the association, as well as know the needs of the trading community and tell us how they (political parties) will be able to meet those needs.



"As trading is an integral part of the economy, such interaction with political actors will enable the business community to do critical and proper analysis of the parties and their capabilities, which will inform us well about them,” the statement added.



NW/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



