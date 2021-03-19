‘Our doors are always open’ - Zongo Fund CEO assures chiefs and imams in Bono East

Regional News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, Arafat Abdulai Suleimana, has assured the Chiefs, Imams and Queen Mothers of Zongo Communities in the Bono East region of an open-door policy by the Fund in the quest for transformative development in Zongos.



He said the leadership of Zongo Communities have indispensable roles to play in ensuring the sustainable attainment of the goals and objectives that led to the establishment of the Fund by the administration of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Arafat conveyed this assurance, separately, to Chiefs, Imams and Queen Mothers in Zongo Communities in the Techiman and Kintampo municipalities in the Bono East region, today, as part of an on-going nation-wide COVID-19 Sensitization Vaccination Campaign embarked upon by the Zongo Development Fund.



He noted that the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and reports of negative information on the Vaccination exercise, makes it incumbent upon the Zongo Development Fund to engage the leadership of Zongo Communities in order to ensure the full participation of Zongos in this programme.



At Techiman, the team from the Zongo Development Fund was warmly received by the Chief of the Zongo Community, Chiefs of various ethnic groups, Imams of various Islamic sects and women leaders.



Speaking on behalf of the leadership of Techiman Zongos, the Chief of Techiman Zongo, Alhaji Fusseni Amadu, commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Fund for the “exemplary leadership”, he has shown since his appointment.



He pledged to work tirelessly, in collaboration with the leadership of Techiman Zongo, to ensure the involvement of the Zongo Community in the vaccination. At a separate sensitization exercise in Kintampo, the Chief of Kintampo Zongo and overlord of the Wangara community in Ghana, Alhaji Yussif Fanyinamah, conveyed the collective gratitude of the entire community to the Zongo Development Fund for the unprecedented intervention in the community.



He noted that the rehabilitation of the township road executed by the Fund , which has hitherto not been done in over a hundred years is further evidence of the “unparalleled attention” the Fund is devoting to the Zongo community in Kintampo.



He assured the delegation from the Fund of the commitment of the leadership of Kintampo to the COVID-19 Vaccination programme.



The Zongo Development Fund COVID19 Vaccination Team in scheduled to conduct similar exercises in the Bono and Ahafo regions, tommorrow. Ahmed Ayuba Corporate Affairs, Zongo Development Fund.