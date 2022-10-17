Our country is presently immobilized – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seasoned economist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah, has described Ghana as a country presently immobilized with the powers that be only good at describing the many problems confronting the nation.



According to Dr Amoah, while the description of problems in itself is not a bad thing since it helps to throw light on what has gone wrong, what the country needs now is to “start discussing possible SOLUTIONS to help us turn around.”

Ghana, like many countries around the world, is reeling under heavy economic crises, with rising inflation and debt threatening to collapse many businesses.



Sharing his thoughts on the current challenges confronting the country via his official Twitter handle, Dr Amoah said, “Ghana is open for SOLUTIONS. Enough of PROBLEM DESCRIPTIONS that serve to immobilize us more and blind us to the enormity of our potential. Time to start climbing up.”





Time to start climbing up???????????????????? — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) October 11, 2022

Proffering some solutions which could help Ghana out of the present quagmire, Dr Amoah charged the ruling government to focus on creating meaningful jobs for the many unemployed youth of the country, adding that jobs is the secret to wealth of nations.“SOLUTION 1. JOBS are the “gods” of wealthy and successful nations. Seek ye first JOBS FOR ALL and your economy shall thrive, your currency shall maintain stability and you will become a lender and not a borrower. This is the secret to the Wealth of Nations.”As the country also battles the galamsey menace which is wreaking havoc on the many water bodies and endangering water production for citizens, Dr Amoah says a radical land reform must be adopted to protect the natural resources of the nation.“SOLUTION 2. Land Reform: We must put our vast, rich fertile lands to beneficial use. However, to be successful, we must adopt revolutionary land holdings framework that can provide the investment capital needed to push massive agric dvlpmt for the domestic n export markets. JOBS!”Dr Amoah who has in the past campaigned against the unsustained borrowing of the country which he says are mostly used to construct bridges and flyovers and not to create jobs ended by saying, “The hitherto practice of political parties and their MANIFESTOS has not worked too well since not enough discussions and analysis are presented to the public for their input and reactions, and hence they remain a set of promises with no idea of the beneficial funding sources…. which practice has presently pushed us into the gutter of debtor countries with depreciating currency, inflation and slowdown in economic activities. We must face head-on the issues retarding our progress and proffer solutions.”DO