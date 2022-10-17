Our country is presently immobilized – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022
Seasoned economist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah, has described Ghana as a country presently immobilized with the powers that be only good at describing the many problems confronting the nation.
According to Dr Amoah, while the description of problems in itself is not a bad thing since it helps to throw light on what has gone wrong, what the country needs now is to “start discussing possible SOLUTIONS to help us turn around.”
Ghana, like many countries around the world, is reeling under heavy economic crises, with rising inflation and debt threatening to collapse many businesses.
Sharing his thoughts on the current challenges confronting the country via his official Twitter handle, Dr Amoah said, “Ghana is open for SOLUTIONS. Enough of PROBLEM DESCRIPTIONS that serve to immobilize us more and blind us to the enormity of our potential. Time to start climbing up.”
Enough of PROBLEM DESCRIPTIONS that serve to immobilize us more and blind us to the enormity of our potential
Time to start climbing up????????????????????
JOBS are the “gods” wealthy and successful nations
Seek ye first JOBS FOR ALL and your economy shall thrive, your currency shall maintain stability and you will become a lender and not a borrower
Land Reform:
We must put our vast, rich fertile lands to beneficial use
However to be successful, we must adopt revolutionary land holdings framework that can provide the investment capital needed to push massive agric dvlpmt for the domestic n export markets
JOBS!