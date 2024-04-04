Our containers are still locked at port – Heal KATH managers

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, Sammy Adu Boakye, has refuted media claims suggesting that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia intervened in the clearance of critical construction materials from the Tema Harbour for the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project.



In an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua Nkommo at ABUSUA965FM, Adu Boakye expressed his confusion regarding the origin of the story, insisting despite their efforts to contact the vice president for support on the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, they had yet to receive any response.



“We don’t know where that story is coming from. Our efforts to reach the Vice President to contribute to the Heal Komfo Anokye Project haven’t yielded any results.”



A portion of the chairman’s statement posted on Facebook on April 2, 2024, reads, “People out of their misery have donated their widow’s might to support a project that is supposed to be done by the government. Ten containers of materials for KATH have arrived at Tema Port, and the government is charging 1.8 million cedis as duty.”



The consignment sitting at the ports contains materials, including tiles, electrical, and plumbing supplies urgently needed for ongoing works to refurbish the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



He further lamented that despite sending letters to the finance minister through the chief director almost two months ago, the Otumfuo-led project had not been dignified with any acknowledgement.



The chairman mentioned that their attempts to engage the former President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, to contribute to the project had also been unsuccessful.



However, he acknowledged the response of the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who donated GH¢150,000.00 towards the initiative.



Mr. Adu Boakye confirmed that Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has pledged to assist in obtaining the necessary waivers for further actions.



Background



The ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project was launched by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in collaboration with KATH, to raise $10 million to renovate Blocks A, B, C and D of the hospital.



The project was to renovate the almost dilapidated 70-year tertiary referral facility and also serve as a legacy project for the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



As part of efforts to reduce the cost of the renovation and maximize the money raised, the hospital wrote to the government through the Ministry of Finance to seek a duty waiver on the materials and equipment meant for the project.



However, almost two months after the letter was sent, managers of the project have not received an acknowledgement of the letter assuring them the ministry has taken notice of the correspondence.