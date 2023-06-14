Our ancestors will never forgive us should we sit aloof - Yagbonwura backs anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Even as the Parliament of Ghana considers a Private Members’ Bill on making LGBTQ+ practices illegal in Ghana, the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yabognwura BII Kunto Jewu Soale, has said if this is not done, the ancestors will not forgive the country.



He explained that there is a need for all hands to come on board to ensure that the activities of the gay community are rejected by the country.



He also described the practice by the minority group as an abomination and something that is alien to the cultural practices and norms of Ghana, 3news.com has said.



He also urged the Parliament of Ghana to ensure that it does not import foreign culture into the country by refusing to pass the anti-gay bill.



“Our ancestors will never forgive us should we sit aloof and allow such a decision to be taken by the lawmakers to affirm LGBTQ.



“I am certain that Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic will unanimously approve of the LGBTQ+ bill,” he said.



The report added that Yabognwura BII Kunto Jewu Soale made this known when Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, paid a courtesy call on him at his private residence in Damongo.



His visit was part of activities marking the 30th anniversary celebrations of Ghana’s parliament.



Giving him his assurance that he would work to ensure that the activities of the LGBTQ+ community are not legalised in Ghana, Alban Bagbin told the king that he would rather perish than see such a bill passed.



“I have said it and will say it again that I would rather perish than see the LGBTQ+ bill approved under my watch, though I don’t have a voting right.



“I administer the affairs of the House, and I can assure you and the good people of Ghana that the LGBTQ+ bill will never be sanctioned to be in Ghana,” he said.



The Parliament of Ghana is considering an anti-gay bill titled the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.



It is being spearheaded by a number of Members of Parliament, led by MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



